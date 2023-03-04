Saturday, March 4th Morning Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory: 4PM Saturday to 4PM Sunday in the Kittitas Valley
What to expect:
-Slick road conditions across the affected area
-Total snow accumulation 2-3"
The low lever circulation is sticking around the Kittitas Valley, that with the cold temps calls for the snow we may see which isn't much of a concern. The concern is the colder temperatures that are followed by colder air on Monday to start the week. We can see more snow on Monday in the upper elevations and scattered showers in the lower elevations.
Looking ahead:
Winter weather advisory in place over the weekend with a slight chance of snow showers in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Looking into Monday, cold air moves in dropping temperatures then increasing into the 50s in the middle of the week. Slight break before we see another mini system possibly brings more snow/rain showers throughout the area. Not much wind we can expect in the week ahead.
Tri-Cities:
Saturday-Most cloudy/ PM Rain 54/32
Sunday- Morning showers 50/30
Monday- Most cloudy 45/30
Tuesday- Mostly cloudy 49/34
Wednesday- Mostly cloudy 50/33
Thursday- Cloudy chance of PM snow showers 52/29
Friday- Scatter showers @ 1400 ft then increasing to 2100 ft overnight 48/30
Saturday- Mostly cloudy 48/30
Yakima:
Saturday- Mountain snow and overnight mix 46/30
Sunday- Overnight mix 44/28
Monday- Mostly cloudy 48/30
Tuesday- Mostly cloudy 48/32
Wednesday- Mostly cloudy 46/28
Thursday- Partly cloudy/PM Mix 48/30
Friday- Chance of rain/snow showers 44/28
Saturday- Mostly cloudy/stray showers 43/26
