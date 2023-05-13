Saturday:
Mostly sunny and HOT as we enter the weekend. Not quite record setting heat, but still 10-20 degrees above average. Temps will continue to climb and stay in the mid to low 90s going into Monday. Breezy this evening with gusts 20-30 mph.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/57-60.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 86-89/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/60-63.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/54-58
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 87-90/55-58
East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 74-77/53-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 68-71/45-48
Sunday:
Mostly sunny and HOT this weekend. Not quite record setting heat, but still 10-20 degrees above average. Temps will continue to climb and stay in the mid to low 90s going into Monday. Gusty with a chance of dinner-time showers in Northeast Oregon. Gusts 25-35 mph from the east.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 82-85/57-60.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 87-90/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 90-93/60-63.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 88-91/56-59
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 89-92/58-61
East slopes of the Cascades: 80-83/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/53-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 83-86/55-58
Monday:
Mostly sunny with some clouds throughout. Hot one to start the week with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Gusts mostly 25-35 mph with some places seeing near 40 mph. Temps will be in the low 90s and upper 80s.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/57-60.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 86-89/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/60-63.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/54-58
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 87-90/55-58
East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 74-77/53-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 68-71/45-48
Tuesday:
Very sunny and calm conditions begin to develop as we settle in under a ridge of high pressure for the rest of the week. Temps will continue to warm up throughout the week and get really hot. Drink lots of water and wear lots of sunscreen if you’ll be outside. People working outside should take breaks frequently and try to get their work done earlier while it is cool outside.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 82-85/57-60.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 87-90/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 90-93/60-63.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 88-91/56-59
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 89-92/58-61
East slopes of the Cascades: 80-83/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/53-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 83-86/55-58
Wednesday:
Very sunny and calm conditions begin to develop as we settle in under a ridge of high pressure for the rest of the week. Temps will continue to warm up throughout the week and get really hot. Drink lots of water and wear lots of sunscreen if you’ll be outside. People working outside should take breaks frequently and try to get their work done earlier while it is cool outside.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 82-85/57-60.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 87-90/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 90-93/60-63.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 88-91/56-59
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 89-92/58-61
East slopes of the Cascades: 80-83/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/53-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 83-86/55-58
Thursday:
Very sunny and calm conditions begin to develop as we settle in under a ridge of high pressure for the rest of the week. Temps will continue to warm up throughout the week and get really hot. Drink lots of water and wear lots of sunscreen if you’ll be outside. People working outside should take breaks frequently and try to get their work done earlier while it is cool outside.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 85-88/58-61.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/63-66.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/61-64
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 89-92/61-64
East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/60-63
Cascades and mountain passes: 72-75/50-53
Friday:
Very sunny and calm conditions begin to develop as we settle in under a ridge of high pressure for the rest of the week. Temps will continue to warm up throughout the week and get really hot. Drink lots of water and wear lots of sunscreen if you’ll be outside. People working outside should take breaks frequently and try to get their work done earlier while it is cool outside. Could see records broken for daytime highs today and Saturday.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 85-88/58-61.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/63-66.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/61-64
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 89-92/61-64
East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/60-63
Cascades and mountain passes: 72-75/50-53
Saturday:
Very sunny and calm conditions begin to develop as we settle in under a ridge of high pressure for the rest of the week. Temps will continue to warm up throughout the week and get really hot. Drink lots of water and wear lots of sunscreen if you’ll be outside. People working outside should take breaks frequently and try to get their work done earlier while it is cool outside. Could see record daytime highs broken.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 85-88/58-61.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/63-66.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/61-64
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 89-92/61-64
East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/60-63
Cascades and mountain passes: 72-75/50-53
Sunday:
Please drink lots of water and wear plenty of sunscreen. Fires will be very easy to start and spread over the week with temps never leaving the 90s. Know the signs between heat stroke and heat exhaustion if you’re working outside. Temps will be dangerous to sensitive groups like the elderly, young children or infants, and even your pets. Take frequent breaks and stay where it is cool, whether that is in air conditioning or in the shade with a fan.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 85-88/58-61.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/63-66.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/61-64
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 89-92/61-64
East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/60-63
Cascades and mountain passes: 72-75/50-53
