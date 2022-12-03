Chilly temps right around freezing today with morning sunshine turning into cloudy skies this afternoon.
Winter Weather Advisory for the Columbia Basin and North Central Oregon from 10 p.m. tonight to 10 p.m. Sunday.
A deformation band from the off-shore low pressure system will spin some moisture up into our neck of the woods for all of Sunday.
Columbia basin could see anywhere from 1-3 inches with the Blues getting roughly 2-4 inches and the east slopes of the Cascades seeing 2-5". This snowfall will put is in a NonStop Local Weather Alert for Sunday.
Rain/snow mix likely with this deformation band is going to make roads very difficult with icy conditions throughout.
Overnight lows will be in the mid-teens tonight while showers and snow flurries move into the neighborhood.
Sunday will be wet and cloudy with the snow falling for much of the region with rain and sleet mixed in.
Highs will hang right around freezing again with overnight lows also dropping to the mid-teens into Monday morning.
Precip should lighten by early Monday morning with mostly cloudy skies hanging around.
Commutes will be longer than expected and more challenging with the icy/snowy roads so expect possible school delays/closures Sunday night and Monday morning.
Good news, Monday afternoon will be dry with cold and cloudy conditions.
Tuesday through Wednesday will have clouds thinning out and partly sunny skies by Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.
A SLIGHT chance of some snow coming back Thursday night/Friday morning in the east slopes of the Cascades.
Highs all week will be cold, hanging at or slightly above the freezing mark and overnight lows dropping to about the mid-teens every night.
