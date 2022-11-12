Cool & dry tonight with a few clouds in the sky.
Temps dropping to low 20s and upper teens with a good chance of some freezing fog in the east slopes of the Cascades throughout the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys.
Slick & frosty tomorrow morning with ice possible on bridges and shaded roadways.Clear & cold tomorrow with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s and a few clouds blocking sunlight here and there.
Mostly sunny this week until Wednesday night when some clouds begin to move back into the region.
A ridge of high pressure is moving into the region tomorrow that will keep the weather mostly sunny, dry, and in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s during the week.
A weak trough will move through Wednesday night from the Gulf of Alaska and drop our overnight lows into the upper teens at the end of the week.
No noticeable amounts of rain or snow in the forecast as we may only see a slight dusting on I-84 and OR 204 near Tollgate. This should not impact travel.
