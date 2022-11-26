Chilly tonight with lows hanging right above freezing.
Cascades will see evening/early morning snow as this system works its way through the region on Sunday.
Some of the snow and precip will spill into the Kittitas & Wenatchee valleys and then take a break through most of central Washington before turning into a rain/snow mix on the windward side of the Blues towards Meacham, Pendleton, Ukiah and Walla Walla.
Highs tomorrow will be slightly warmer during the day in the upper 40s and low 50s for most of the region.
Sunday night lows will be very cold in the upper 20s and Monday's daytime highs will be right around the mid to upper 30s.
Tuesday will be colder with highs around the freezing mark and some possible evening snow into Wednesday morning.
Thursday, highs will drop into the upper 20s and overnight lows will drop into the upper single digits to kick off December chilly with a trace of snow.
Some sunshine Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning but it will come and go just like the light rain/snow mix we will see during the week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.