Clouds building overnight as we drop into the mid 30s to upper 20s for most of the region.
Winds will still be strong tonight with gusts over 20 mph but a huge decrease from yesterday.
Cascades overnight will see a gradual increase in precipitation by the early part of Sunday morning.
A low is moving to the south over the Olympic peninsula dumping a lot of rain and snow on the windward side of the Cascades.
Mountain ranges could see a total of 15-24" by Sunday night near White Pass with 12-18" near Snoqualmie.
Traction tires and chains are required for the passes and traffic is moving slow.
Wenatchee Valley has a winter storm warning from 11 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m. Monday.
The Kittitas Valley has a winter weather advisory in effect from 11 p.m. tonight until 10 p.m. tomorrow night.
Most of the Cascades are in a Winter Weather Advisory.
Snow levels will drop to about 1200 ft by Monday morning mostly impacting passes.
The Yakima Valley could see some rain snow mix tomorrow morning as showers will develop across the region with this second low from British Columbia.
By Sunday at lunch, we will see showers in the Columbia Basin and foothills of the Blue Mountains while a light dusting could begin covering the tops of the Blues themselves.
Not a lot of accumulation expected for lower elevations or the Blues if any does stick around.
Showers should continue through Monday morning and begin drying out by late Monday night/early Tuesday morning.
A cold front associated with this low will drop us into much colder temperatures by Wednesday.
The front will pass and place us more in the jet stream keeping us dry and cold from Wednesday on with daytime highs dropping into the mid to low 30s with overnight lows getting as cold as the upper teens!
Wednesday we will get a little bit of sunshine before more clouds move in Wednesday night. Thursday through Saturday will have mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of some showers on Veteran's Day.
