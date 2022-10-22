Cold night ahead with overnight lows dropping to the mid to low 30s, even the upper 20s!
Frost/Freeze Warning in place for the eastern parts of the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. will have some of us waking up with covered windshields and some slick roads.
Watch out for overpasses that could have slick spots in the morning.
Daytime highs will continue to be in the mid to upper 50s with increasing clouds and showers over the next couple of days.
Sunday will begin with clear sunny skies and clouds will increase as an upper-level trough moves south from the cold front in Canada.
As that upper-level trough continues to move south we will see a 60% chance of showers on Monday morning through Tuesday morning, becoming less of a chance through Tuesday afternoon.
Wednesday we could see a less than 20% chance of a shower before 11 a.m.
Monday will have strong windy conditions with strong gusts in the 20-30 mph range.
Fall weather is here to stay.
