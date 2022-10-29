Clear night ahead with overnight lows in the low 40s and upper 30s.
Tomorrow will be chilly in the morning with a couple clouds developing from the west, morning temps in the low 40s climbing into the mid to low 60s by the afternoon.
Clouds will be building through the late morning/early afternoon as a small chance for a sprinkle develops in the east slopes of the Cascades and the Columbia Basin. Rain will begin in the Cascades tonight and keep the passes wet and possibly icy.
Monday morning, we could see a much stronger chance of a shower in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys as well as the Columbia Basin.
Wind speeds will be strong in the Cascades, Simcoe Highlands, Horse Heaven Hills, Blue Mountains and the foothills of the Blues on Monday ranging from 15-25 mph. Gusts will be 20-30 mph.
Trick-or-Treating will be wet and breezy so grab a light rain jacket and try to stay dry and warm while candy hunting.
Tuesday we will see the rain back off a bit with clouds hanging around all day.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy and we will drop by about ten degrees as another cold front makes its way into the region. Daytime highs will drop into the mid to low 50s, some places will see upper 40s, and overnight lows will drop below freezing into the upper 20s.
Could see more snow in the passes through the beginning of the week and then at the end of the week when showers come back into the forecast. End of the week could change as those dates come closer.
Snow levels should begin to drop to around 4000-4500 feet by Tuesday morning and 2000-2500 feet by Friday morning with that second wave of precipitation.
Right now, passes look cold and mostly dry.
