Cloudy with scattered showers tonight overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Another round of mountain snow showers tonight rain changing to snow for Snoqualmie Pass with light accumulation of ½ to 1” Gusty winds and heavy snow in the Blues tonight with accumulations of 3-7" possible.
Stray showers possible tomorrow morning mainly in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys tapering off by midday and clearing in the late afternoon. Mild temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
Wednesday will be the nicest day of the week with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Gusty winds develop Thursday ahead of another Pacific front which will bring moderate to heavy snow to the Cascades Thursday morning through Friday evening 6-12" possible for the upper east slopes of the WA Cascades and 6-10" above 4,500’ in the norther Blues.
Tri-Cities
Monday Night ... Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers... 41
Tuesday... Stray Early AM Shower, Partly Sunny... 58/34
Wednesday... Partly/Mostly Sunny...62/37
Thursday... Partly Sunny, Stray Shower, Windy... 61/35
Friday... Partly Sunny, Stray Shower, Windy... 55/22
Saturday... Partly/Mostly Sunny... 56/30
Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 57/33
Yakima
Monday Night ... Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers... 36
Tuesday... Stray Early AM Shower, Partly Sunny... 54/33
Wednesday... Partly/Mostly Sunny...60/34
Thursday... Partly Sunny, Stray Shower, Windy... 56/30
Friday... Partly Sunny, Stray Shower, Windy... 52/27
Saturday... Partly/Mostly Sunny... 53/26
Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 52/29
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.