Partly cloudy with scattered showers today, mainly to the south and east of the Tri-Cities. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.
FLOOD ADVISORY until 8:30 AM... A nearly stationary line of moderate-heavy rain showers from southeast Klickitat County to northwest Umatilla County has produced between .5-1" of rain over the last 5 hours. Small stream flooding caused by excessive rain is possible. Expect minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
An upper-level low produced a nearly stationary line of showers around 1:30 AM. This line should begin to weaken and shift eastward after 8-9 AM as the low moves into northern ID. A weak disturbance rotating around the back side of the low could trigger a few stray showers this afternoon and evening. The best chance will be in the mountains and the Blues could even see a stray t-storm.
High pressure begins to build north tomorrow, but a weak weather disturbance will ride over the top of the ridge tomorrow afternoon. This system will bring a chance for afternoon/evening showers to the mountains while the lower elevations will remain dry and slightly warmer. Highs Wednesday in the mid-upper 70s.
The warming trend kicks into high gear Thursday and Friday as the ridge builds into British Columbia sending temperatures into the low-mid 80s. Mother's Day weekend will be a scorcher as temperatures get a boost from a thermal trough build north from CA. This will send temperatures into the low-mid 90s! A good 15-20 degrees above normal. Temperatures should max out Monday with near record highs in the mid-upper 90s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.