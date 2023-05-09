Partly cloudy with scattered showers today, mainly to the south and east of the Tri-Cities.  Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.
 
FLOOD ADVISORY until 8:30 AM... A nearly stationary line of moderate-heavy rain showers from southeast Klickitat County to northwest Umatilla County has produced between .5-1" of rain over the last 5 hours.  Small stream flooding caused by excessive rain is possible.  Expect minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
 
An upper-level low produced a nearly stationary line of showers around 1:30 AM.  This line should begin to weaken and shift eastward after 8-9 AM as the low moves into northern ID.  A weak disturbance rotating around the back side of the low could trigger a few stray showers this afternoon and evening.  The best chance will be in the mountains and the Blues could even see a stray t-storm.
 
High pressure begins to build north tomorrow, but a weak weather disturbance will ride over the top of the ridge tomorrow afternoon.  This system will bring a chance for afternoon/evening showers to the mountains while the lower elevations will remain dry and slightly warmer.  Highs Wednesday in the mid-upper 70s.  
 
The warming trend kicks into high gear Thursday and Friday as the ridge builds into British Columbia sending temperatures into the low-mid 80s.  Mother's Day weekend will be a scorcher as temperatures get a boost from a thermal trough build north from CA.  This will send temperatures into the low-mid 90s!  A good 15-20 degrees above normal.  Temperatures should max out Monday with near record highs in the mid-upper 90s.