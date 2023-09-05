A terrific Tuesday evening with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s-low 80s. Clear and cool tonight with morning lows in the 40s-50s. Mostly sunny and warmer tomorrow with afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
A weak disturbance will move across along the US/Canadian border tomorrow. This will produce a tight pressure gradient the Kittitas Valley resulting in locally windy conditions with gusts 25-30 MPH. Moisture is very limited with this disturbance, so any shower chances (10-20%) will be limited to the north Cascades. Quiet weather and seasonably warm weather will dominate our weather Thursday and Friday. There will be another weak upper-level disturbance late Thursday-Friday morning that may produce a stray shower in the Cascades. Highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s.
Ridging builds north into the Pacific Northwest with a little warming trend and highs in the mid-upper 80s. An upper-level low approaches the northern coast of Vancouver Island Sunday night and will produce a few showers along the coast. The low moves into central British Columbia Monday and its only impact to eastern WA/OR will be a few high clouds and locally breezy winds in the Kittitas Valley. Highs cool slightly to the low-mid 80s and lows in the 50s. Zonal flow and quiet weather continue next Tuesday and Wednesday, highs in the low-mid 80s and lows in the upper 40s-low 50s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.