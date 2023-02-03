HAPPY FRI-YAY!!
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a few stray showers today and breezy to gusty winds in the foothills of the Blues. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30, mid-upper 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 40s.
A weak warm front has just moved north of the Columbia Basin, and this will be followed by a cold front this afternoon/evening. This will give us a slight chance for a few lowland showers today and snow showers in the mountains. The higher mountain passes above 3,500 ft. could see 2-4" of snow today. The pressure gradient has also tightened in the foothills along the base of the Blues and the Grande Rhonde Valley. This will create gusty winds until late this afternoon.
Wind Advisory... Oregon Foothills and Grande Rhode Valley - Until 4 PM
- Winds: SW 20-30 MPH
- Gusts: 40-55 MPH
- Strongest along the base of Oregon Blues
- Local blowing dust in Grande Rhonde Valley
A second frontal system arrives Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning with a better chance for rain east of the Cascade and another round of mountain snow above 3,500 ft. The lower elevation rain showers should be ending by midday Sunday, while the mountain snow will likely continue through Sunday night. We will likely add another 4-12 inches of snowpack to the mountains this weekend.
High pressure returns Monday through next Wednesday with a warming trend and highs climbing into low 50s and lows in the 30s. A weak disturbance will cross the region Wednesday night. This system looks mainly dry now, but will usher in slightly cooler temperatures by next Thursday.
