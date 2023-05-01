Partly cloudy and a slight chance for a few stray showers or thunderstorms today. Morning temperatures in the low-mid 50s, mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 70s.
Weather Roller Coaster...
Upper-level low is currently sitting off the coast of WA and has sent a weak disturbance inland that has triggered widely scattered showers this morning. A southeasterly flow back into the offshore low is pushing the showers northwest and creating upslope conditions along the east slopes of the Cascades. This may provide enough additional lift for a stray thunderstorm this morning along the east slopes. Expect some clearing this afternoon, but highs will struggle to climb into the low-mid 70s today. A stronger impulse of energy (short wave) will move inland later this afternoon. This disturbance has better instability associated with it and will produce strong-severe storms south of the viewing area this afternoon-Evening. As these storms move northwest tonight, they should begin to weaken as they move into southern Guilliam, Morrow and Umatilla counties after 8-9PM. If these showers/t-storms hold together they will move through Benton, Klickitat, Yakima and Kittitas counties between 10 PM-2 AM from south to north. We will need to keep an eye these storms as the develop.
The low will continue to move south along the coast sending disturbance north into our region. The timing for these looks to produce showers and maybe a stray thunderstorm Tuesday and Wednesday night. Daytime hours should be partly sunny, and a southerly flow should push highs into the mid-upper 80s by Wednesday. Another upper-level system will begin moving across the Pacific Northwest late Thursday evening-Friday. This system will likely produce scattered showers and stray t-storms Thursday night-Friday. Expect linger showers, breezy to gusty winds and much cooler temperatures Friday as afternoon highs drop to the mid 70s.
Rivers flowing out of the Cascades and Blues will need to be monitored all week for possible flooding concerns this week. But at this point all river forecasts within the viewing area keep water levels below flood stage. With that said, they will be running highs and fast.
Partly sunny and mainly dry for Saturday with highs in the mid 60s-near 70. Sunday starts off nice, but another weather disturbance will bring scattered showers to the region by the afternoon.
