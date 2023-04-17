Freeze Warning in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys until 9 AM. Partly sunny this afternoon with scattered showers and a few stray thunderstorms. Breezy winds will also develop later to with gusts 20mph, but stronger near thunderstorms. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, upper 40s-low 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 50s-60s.
An upper-level low is spinning of the coast of WA/OR and will kick several disturbances into the Pacific Northwest. The first slides over the Cascades this afternoon with a chance for scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms between 2-7 PM. Any storm that does develop will be capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds, small hail and lightning. The second disturbance arrives Tuesday afternoon with a slight chance for stray rain showers. Finally, the third disturbance will bring us some mountain and foothill showers Wednesday afternoon/evening. Temperatures will remain well below average with highs in the 50s-near 60 and lows in the 20s-upper 30s.
Freeze Warning - Yakima and Kittitas Counties... Tuesday and Wednesday 2 to 9 AM
- Temperatures: mid 20s-low 30s
- Could damage or kill sensitive crops and plant
- Protect crops and plants
High pressure begins to build into the Pacific Northwest Thursday-Saturday with dry weather and a slow warming trend. Highs in the 50s-low 60s Thursday climbing to the mid-upper 60s by Sunday with overnight lows in the 30s-40s. Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend with highs in the mid 60s-near 70. A weak front arrives late Sunday evening with a slight chance for a few rain showers.
