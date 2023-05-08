Partly sunny with scattered showers and t-storms developing this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 60s-low 90s.
An upper-level low off the coast off the northern coast of CA/OR will move northeast towards ID tonight. This low has enough instability and moisture to trigger showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon. The best chance will be in the Blues and Cascades by midday and everyone else after 3-4 PM. Any storms that develop will be capable of moderate-heavy downpours, gusty winds, small hail and lightning. Rivers flowing out of the mountains continue to run high and will need to be monitored. However, hydrological forecasts keep local rivers below flood stage through Saturday. By Tuesday the low will be to our east, but wrap around moisture may produce a few stray showers, especially in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the 40s.
High pressure begins to build into the region Wednesday and Thursday kicking of a major warming trend heading into the Mother's Day Weekend. Wednesday we will have highs in the mid 70s, near 80 by Thursday and mid 80s on Friday. Even hotter for the weekend with highs in the low-mid 90s on Mother's Day!
