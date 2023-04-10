Mostly cloudy and a few showers this morning then increasing after 4 PM with a chance for a hit or miss thunderstorm. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, mid 50s-low 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 50s-60s.
A warm front lifted north across the viewing area overnight and early this morning, taking most of the showers north of I-90. A southwesterly flow ahead of the cold will keep a few scattered showers going through midday. Rain chances increase this afternoon and evening as the cold front moves through the Cascades. There could be enough instability for a hit or miss thunderstorm along and east of Hwy 395 between 2-8 PM. Moderate to heavy rain will fall at times in the Cascades through tomorrow morning. While rivers will rise and run fast, flooding is not expected at this time.
Much cooler air arrives tomorrow behind the cold front with falling snow levels and lowland temperatures dropping into the low-upper 50s. The pressure gradient tightens overnight and tomorrow producing gusty winds Tuesday at 30-45 MPH. The colder weather will hold through Friday morning with highs in the 50s and lows at or below freezing! There is also a slight chance for a few stray afternoon showers Tuesday and Wednesday with a couple of weak upper-level disturbances.
Temperatures begin to warm Friday into the weekend with high pressure building into the Pacific Northwest. Highs will warm to near 70 by Sunday. Clouds increase Sunday afternoon ahead of the next frontal systems with rain developing overnight and into next Monday morning.
