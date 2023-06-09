Mostly cloudy and decreasing morning showers. Breezy this afternoon with a slight chance for a stray shower. Morning temperatures in the 60s, upper 60s-low 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s.
One more day of unsettled weather as an upper-level low sends instability and moisture into the Pacific Northwest. The greatest instability this afternoon will be in the Blues and north to Spokane, Idaho and Montana. This area will have the greatest chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Any storms that due develop will be capable of producing moderate-heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail and lightning.
The low weakens and slides east Saturday but wrap around moisture will start us off with clouds and maybe an early morning sprinkle. High pressure that has been sitting off the coast will begin to nudge inland tomorrow afternoon with clearing skies for the lower elevations. The Blues will have another chance for afternoon showers and t-storms. Highs tomorrow in the low-mid 80s.
The heat returns Sunday with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s and even hotter on Monday. Hot and dry Sunday with increasing winds as a cool front in British Columbia tightens our pressure gradient. The wind conditions with gusts 30-35 mph will continue Tuesday as slightly cooler spills into the region, highs in the mid to upper 80s. Heads Up... Fire Danger will increase Tuesday and Wednesday with the hot, dry and windy weather.
