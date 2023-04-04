Mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight a slight chance of a stray shower and chilly overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.
Mostly clear and sunny tomorrow with temperatures about 10 degrees below average highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Thursday and Friday cloudy, windy and wet temperatures in the 50s and 60s. More mountain snow will develop and could impact the mountain passes.
Tri-Cities
Tuesday Night... Mostly Clear to Partly Cloudy ... 32
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny, Increasing PM Clouds... 58/40
Thursday... Showers, Breezy... 60/45
Friday... AM Showers, Partly Cloudy, Windy... 67/46
Saturday... Partly Sunny, Breezy... 67/46
Sunday... Showers... 69/47
Yakima
Tuesday Night...Mostly Clear ... 27
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny, Increasing PM Clouds... 55/35
Thursday... Showers, Breezy... 54/37
Friday... AM Showers, Partly Cloudy, Windy... 63/40
Saturday... Partly Sunny, Breezy... 63/40
Sunday... Showers... 66/41
