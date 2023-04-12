Tonight, clearing and breezy for the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys with chilly overnight lows in the 20s. Partly cloudy for the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla and a slight chance of showers lows in the mid 30s.
High pressure returns Thursday with a gradual warming trend and mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Increasing clouds in the PM and a slight chance of showers (10-20%) Lows in the 20s and 30s.
The weekend looks pretty good so far, mostly sunny and we could break into the 70s in some areas. Sunday afternoon, look for increasing clouds with a chance of PM showers. More scattered showers and breezy winds Monday.
Tri-Cities
Wednesday Night... Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower... 33
Thursday... Partly Sunny, Stray PM Shower... 60/34
Friday... Partly/Mostly Sunny... 62/35
Saturday... Mostly Sunny... 67/42
Sunday... Partly Sunny, Warmer, Night Showers... 72/45
Monday... Scattered Showers, Breezy... 64/37
Tuesday... Partly Cloudy, Windy, Stray Showers... 61/38
Yakima
Wednesday... Mostly Clear, Breezy, Chilly ... 24
Thursday... Partly Sunny... 57/29
Friday... Partly Sunny... 59/33
Saturday... Mostly Sunny... 62/38
Sunday... Partly Sunny, Warmer, Night Showers... 66/39
Monday... Scattered Showers, Breezy... 59/34
Tuesday... Partly Cloudy, Windy, Stray Showers... 57/33
