Tonight, partly cloudy with a slight chance of stray evening thunderstorms mainly in the eastern mountains. Overnight lows in the 40s.
Wednesday high pressure will move in and bring abundant sunshine and a gradual warming trend into Mother’s Day weekend temps will be in the 70s and 80s by the end of the week and get ready for this in the 90s for Saturday and Sunday.
More hot weather for Monday and a few isolated thunderstorms may develop across the region.
Rivers, creeks and streams continue to run high and fast many at bankful and potential minor flooding early next week for the Naches River.
Tri-Cities
Tuesday Night... Partly/Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers... 45
Wednesday... Parly/Mostly Sunny... 78/49
Thursday... Mostly Sunny, Warm... 82/50
Friday... Mostly Sunny, Warm... 87/54
Saturday... Sunny and Hot... 92/59 (Record: 97/1949)
Mother's Day... Sunny and Hot... 94/60 (Record: 101/1939)
Monday... Sunny, Record Heat... 97/63 (Record: 97/1939)
Yakima
Tuesday Night... Partly Cloudy Stray Showers... 43
Wednesday... Parly/Mostly Sunny... 75/47
Thursday... Mostly Sunny, Warm... 78/49
Friday... Mostly Sunny, Warm... 84/53
Saturday... Sunny and Hot... 90/59 (Record: 96/1949)
Mother's Day... Sunny and Hot... 94/60 (Record: 95/1973)
Monday... Sunny, Near Record Heat... 97/63 (Record: 94/2012)
