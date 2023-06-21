A few clouds and cool tonight with lows in the upper 40s-low 50s. Mostly to partly sunny and warmer tomorrow with a slight chance for afternoon showers or a t-storm in the mountains. Highs Thursday in the low-mid 80s.
The upper-level low that has been responsible for cool and breezy conditions the last several days is on its way to Canada. At the same time a cut-off low is developing over CA. This will provide the Pacific Northwest with a warm southerly flow sending the temperatures into the 80s tomorrow. The region will remain under a cyclonic flow aloft and with a little daytime heating it should produce enough instability for a few stray mountain showers or t-storms. Lowland areas will remain dry.
The cut-off low lifts north Friday with another chance for afternoon/evening mountain showers/t-storms. Models are suggesting a slight chance (20%) that a few could slide into the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys between 3-9 PM Friday. Most other areas will remain dry and warmer with highs in the mid 80s-near 90. Breezy southerly winds will increase temperatures and fire danger both Friday and Saturday.
The models develop another cut-off low over CA Sunday producing a warm southerly flow across the region. This low will likely kick a weak disturbance in our direction Monday night-Tuesday giving us a slight chance for a stray shower or two. Models are now suggesting the warming trend continuing through next week with ridging building into the area Wednesday night-Thursday. Highs climbing into the low-mid 90s and lows in the 60s.
