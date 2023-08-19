Air Quality Alert - Until Monday 9 AM
-Sensitive for some age groups
-Limit time outdoors
Next couple of days: Smoke and haze from several fires burning around the region. Hurricane Hillary makes landfall in Baja California and Southern California pushing into Nevada. Monsoonal moisture pushes North through Southern Idaho and Eastern Oregon into parts of the Lower Columbia Basin.
We'll see some effects from the moisture with scattered showers in parts of the lower Basin and a very slight chance of thunderstorms in the Wallowa mountains. We clear out once again on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. We'll stay there throughout the rest of the week before another slight warm up next weekend.
Tri-Cities
Saturday: Sunny, hazy and smokey - 90/60
Sunday: mostly sunny, haze and smoke then evening clouds - 90/64
Monday: Moistures and cloudy - 86/62
Tuesday: Lingering clouds - 84/56
Wednesday: Mostly clear skies, pm clouds - 86/58
Thursday: Early morning clouds, slight warm up - 90/60
Friday: Partly Sunny - 91/60
Yakima
Saturday: Haze and smoke - 86/56
Sunday: Haze and smoke - 88/60
Monday: Partly Sunny skies - 86/58
Tuesday: Partly Sunny skies - 84/54
Wednesday: Partly sunny skies, pm clouds - 85/55
Thursday: Some clouds - 88/57
Friday: Slight warm up - 89/58
