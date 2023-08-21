Air Quality Alert - Until noon Wednesday
- Unhealthy to hazardous air quality
- Keep kids indoors
- Follow medical advice if you have a lung or heart condition
Currently there is an upper-level low off the coast of northern California and another low off the northern coast of Vancouver Island, BC. The CA low is sending moisture from the remnants of tropical storm Hilary north into the Pacific Northwest. The rain and thunderstorms earlier today were mainly focused over the Blues of WA/OR and areas to the east. Some locations in the mountains have received over an inch of rain today and prompted a Flood Watch.
Flood Watch - Until Tuesday 5 PM
- Blues WA and OR
- Moderate-Heavy rain at times
- Flooding Possible
- Creeks, streams, steep terrain, and burn scars
Models are suggesting and being confirmed by radar that the CA low will send another "slug" of moisture into the region by early tomorrow morning. This moisture will arrive as the BC pushes into WA. This will increase rain again, mainly east of the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. We could even an isolated thunderstorm after 2-3 AM to early afternoon. As the low moves through WA and back into southern BC, we should see improvement to our air quality and smoke late Tuesday through early Wednesday from west to east. Wednesday will be a bit hazy, especially in the morning, otherwise expect mostly sunny conditions and temperatures in the low-upper 90s.
Friday will see another upper-level disturbance swing through the region with chance for a few stray showers, highs in the mid 80s-90. Warmer this weekend with highs in the low-mid 90s and a very slight chance for a stray shower on Sunday. Monday looks mostly sunny and very warm, highs low-mid 90s and lows in the 60s.
