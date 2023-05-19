Hazy and hot with record breaking temperatures this evening. Another round of stray afternoon-evening showers and t-storms along the east slopes. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, mid-upper 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 90s.
Smoke continues to spill south from Canada resulting in poor air quality ranging from moderate to USG (unhealthy for sensitive groups). A weak southerly flow develops this afternoon into tonight and this may provide a little improvement through Saturday. However, I don't expect us to scour out all the smoke until late Sunday evening or night as the upper-level trough and surface front arrive. Expect breezy to gust winds late Sunday with gusts 25-35 MPH.
The southerly flow will also provide a little mid-level moisture when combined with daytime heating and orographic lift will likely produce isolated showers/t-storms along the east slopes of the Cascades and Blues. Thunderstorm development will likely occur from 1 PM to sunset both Saturday and Sunday. Any t-storm that does develop could be locally strong and slow moving with heavy rain, gusty winds, hail and lightning. Models are showing an upper-level disturbance in the southerly flow triggering showers/t-storms in the Blues, Foothills and Columbia Basin Saturday night between 10 PM-3AM.
Temperatures will continue to be abnormally hot today and tomorrow with record breaking heat in the low-upper 90s. That's 15 to 20+ degrees above normal! We start to get a little heat relief Sunday as the front pushes into the region with highs cooling into the mid-upper 80s. The relief continues Monday and Tuesday as marine air spills over the Cascades dropping our highs into the mid-upper 70s with lows in the 40s. A weak disturbance could give us a shower late Tuesday-Wednesday morning. Temperatures start climbing back into the 80s next Wednesday and Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.