NonStop Local Weather Alert... Today-Sunday
Cloudy and a few flurries this morning with an increasing chance for light snow by midday and afternoon. Any additional accumulation should be 1/2" or less except in the Foothills and Kittitas Valley where an additional 1-2" are possible. Morning temperatures in the teens, near 20 by midday and afternoon highs in the low 20s.
Heavy mountain snow, dangerously cold temperatures, more lowland and mountain snow and a wintry mix (snow, sleet and freezing rain) for Christmas weekend. Let's break it down for you, first with the snow potential today-Wednesday morning.
Winter Storm Warning - Cascades and East Slopes... Until 4 AM Wednesday
- Passes: Additional 8-20" (heaviest Snoqualmie Pass and north)
- East Slopes (Cle Elum, Cliffdell, Rimrock): 4-8"
- Expect delays and closures
Winter Storm Warning - Blues... Until 4 AM
- Passes: Additional 3-10"
- Carry chains
- Expect delays and closures
Winter Storm Warning - Palouse (Pullman)... Until 1 AM
- 3-6"
Winter Weather Advisory - Foothills... 4 PM Today-10 AM Wednesday
- Walla Walla/Pendleton: 1-2"
- Base of the Blues: 2-4"
- Glaze of Icing
Winter Weather Advisory - Inland Northwest (Spokane)... Until 1 AM
- 1-4"
The wave (disturbance) riding along the arctic front will also produce a little light snow in the lowlands this afternoon through this evening/night.
Light Snow - Lowlands... Noon-7 PM
- Kittas Valley (Noon-4 PM): 1-2"
- Yakima Valley (Noon-4 PM): 1/2" or less
- Columbia Basin (4 PM-7PM): Dusting-1/2"
A cold blast of arctic air will race into eastern WA/OR behind the front tonight and tomorrow with breezy winds. Highs will drop into the single digits-teens with overnight lows falling to below zero. This will set the stage for dangerous wind chill temperatures Wednesday night-Friday morning
Wind Chill Advisory - Everyone... 10 PM Wednesday-10 AM Friday
- Wind Chill: -10 to -30
- Dangerously Cold
- Wind chills this cold can cause frostbite in 30 minutes. Wind Chills colder than -30 can cause frostbite in 10 minutes
- Dress in layers
- Remember pets
The next winter storm arrives Thursday evening through Friday with another round of mountain and lowland snow. Here's how things are shaping up as far as accumulation, but these numbers are not set in stone and will need to be fine-tuned.
Potential Winter Storm - Thursday Evening - Friday
- Cascade Passes: 10-14"
- East Slopes: 6-10"
- Kittitas Valley: 2-4"
- Yakima Valley/Columbia Basin (Tri-Cities): 1-3"
- Foothills (Walla Walla, Pendleton): 2-5"
- Blues: 6-12"
- Pullman-Spokane: 2-5"
- Possibility of light freezing Friday evening
The forecast for Christmas weekend remains challenging as we have a wet and warm system overrunning cold air trapped at the surface in the Columbia Basin and adjacent valleys. This setup usually producing a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. If the southerly flow is strong enough downslope winds would warm the foothills above freezing on Sunday giving them rain, while everyone else deals with the wintry mix. Bottom line... Travel will be difficult over the Christmas weekend.
