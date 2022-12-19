Cloudy, patchy freezing fog and cold today with a slight chance for a few stray flurries. Lingering mountain snow showers could produce another 1-2 " by midday. Morning temperatures in the teens, near 20 by noon and afternoon highs in the low 20s.
Winter is Coming (Solstice at 1:47 PM)... It is going to be a very active weather week leading up to Christmas with several NonStop Local Weather Days. Let's break it down for you. An arctic front is dropping south from Canada tonight and this will interact with Pacific moisture from a low of the norther coast of California. This setup will produce heavy snow in the mountains and foothills of the Blues with lesser amounts elsewhere Tuesday-early Wednesday morning... NonStop Local Weather Alert Day #1
Winter Storm Watch... 4 AM Tuesday-4 AM Wednesday
- Cascade Passes: 10-18"
- East Slopes (Cle Elum, Cliffdell, Rimrock): 4-10"
- Foothills (Pendleton, Walla Walla, Dayton): 2-5"
- Blues: 6-12:
Snow Accumulation Elsewhere... 4 AM Tuesday-4 AM Wednesday (no advisories or watches at this time)
- Kittitas Valley: 1-3"
- Yakima Valley-Columbia Basin (Tri-Cities): 1-2"
- Pullman: 2-5"
- Spokane: 1-3"
NonStop Local Weather Alert Day #2 - Wednesday and Thursday... The Arctic Blast and breezy winds arrive Wednesday through Thursday producing dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills.
Dangerously Cold Temperatures/Wind Chills... Wednesday - Thursday
- Wednesday: Mid-Teens (WC: 0 to 5)
- Wednesday Night-Thursday Morning: -2 to -7 (WC: -16 to -24)
- Thursday: 5 to 10 ( WC: -5 to -15)
NonStop Local Weather Alert Day #3 - Friday... A weak system arrives Friday with a round of light snow in the lower elevation with most areas receiving an inch or less, but I can't rule out a stray two inches. The mountains will likely see several inches of snow. This could be enough to cause some minor issues on the roads for the busy holiday travel. Christmas Eve looks quiet at this point with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures warm a bit to near 20 degrees and overnight lows in the mid-teens.
Finally, NonStop Local Weather Alert Day #4 - Christmas Eve Night - Christmas Day... The cold air will continue to be trapped in the basin and adjacent valleys. Warmer moist air will overrun this surface based cold air, setting the stage for a wintry mix. Right now, it appears we have a good chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain on Christmas Day. It's too early for specific snow/ice accumulation forecast but this system could cause significant travel concerns. Stay Tuned...!
