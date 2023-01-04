Cloudy, patchy freezing fog and a slight chance for a stray flurry early this morning. Increasing chance for a wintry mix developing after 5-6 PM with snow accumulation possible in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys by Thursday morning. Morning temperatures in the mid-upper 20s, low-mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 30s.
A large area of low pressure sitting well of the coast of CA/OR will send a warm front into the Pacific Northwest later this evening-tonight. This front will increase the pressure gradient this afternoon producing breezy to gusty winds (20-30 MPH) across the region. The gusts will be locally damaging in the foothills this afternoon through evening with gusts 50-55 MPH. Warm moist air will accompany this front and override colder air trapped at the surface in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys resulting in some snow accumulation with pockets of light freezing rain. Right now, it appears the Columbia Basin through the Foothills (Walla Walla/Pendleton) should have enough mixing to keep surface temperatures at/or above freezing resulting in a rain or rain/snow mix with little to no accumulation. Upslope winds will enhance snowfall along the east slopes of the Cascades this evening-tonight, while accumulation in the Blues should be light.
Wind Advisory - Foothills WA/OR (Walla Walla, Pendleton)... 3 to 6 PM Today
- Winds: SE 20-30 MPH
- Gusts 50-55 MPH
- Difficult driving high profile vehicles
- Spotty Power Outages
Winter Weather Advisory... 4 PM Today - Thursday 10 AM (snow accumulation)
- East Slopes north of Hwy 12 (Cliffdell, Cle Elum, Easton): 2-4"
- East Slopes south of Hwy 12 (Rimrock): 3-10"
- Yakima (mainly Upper Valley)/Kittitas Valleys: 1-3" and spotty light freezing rain
- Eastern Gorge (Arlington-The Dalles): 1-3" and spotty light freezing rain
- Blues: 1-4"
The wintry mix should be ending by 7-8 AM Thursday as the front lifts north of the region. This will be followed by the cold front as it brings the chance of scattered rain showers (maybe a wet snowflake) to the lower elevations and snow showers to the mountains between late morning and afternoon. Highs Thursday in the upper 30s-low 40s. Friday through much of Saturday looks dry with highs in the upper 30s-mid 40s. The next system arrives Saturday night-Sunday with scattered rain showers, possible mixed with snow late night/early morning (no accumulation is expected).
The unsettled weather will continue through the middle of next week with varying chances of rain starting Monday afternoon/evening. Depending on the timing we could also see a rain/snow mix during the late night and early morning. Snow shower chances will continue each day for the mountains. Highs in the upper 30s-mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s-mid 30s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.