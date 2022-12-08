NonStop Local Weather Alert...
Areas of patchy dense freezing fog early this morning with icy roads. Then an increasing chance wintry mix of light snow, sleet, pockets of freezing rain and cold rain developing later this morning and continuing through this evening/tonight. Expect slick roads this afternoon/evening and allow extra travel time. Morning temperatures in the 20s, near 30 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 30s.
A weak warm front is currently lifting through the region this morning and will be followed by the cold front this afternoon-evening. Models continue to struggle with the temperature profiles across the region. Right now, it appears a shallow warm layer aloft will overrun the cold air in the Columbia Basin resulting in a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and maybe cold rain. This wintry mix would reduce snow totals, but the roads would still be messy by this afternoon. In the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys should remain below freezing in the entire column of air resulting in light snow. However, it appears they may be rain shadowed a bit, thus reducing snow accumulation. The Foothills (Walla Walla and Pendleton) appear to have a better chance of mixing out of the cold air as breezy downslope winds develop this afternoon. That would allow them to warm into the upper 30s with a rain/snow mix changing to cold rain by the afternoon and possible ending a rain/snow mix by tonight. Let's break down the timing and accumulation forecast...
Winter Storm #1 - Timing... Today - Tonight
- Cascades and East Slopes: Now - Early Afternoon... Snow
- Yakima/Kittitas Valleys: Now - 4/5 PM... Light snow at times
- Columbia Basin (Tri-Cities): 9/10 AM - 7/9 PM... Wintry mix of light snow, slight, pockets of freezing rain and rain
- Foothills (Walla Walla, Pendleton: 11AM/1PM - 10/11 PM... Rain/Snow mix to cold rain and ending as a rain/snow mix
- Blues... Noon - 4 AM Friday... Snow
Winter Storm #1 - Snow Accumulation... Today-Tonight
- Cascades: 3-10" (Winter Weather Advisory until noon- Expect delays and closures)
- East Slopes: 1-3"
- Yakima/Kittitas Valleys: 1-2"
- Tri-Cities (Columbia Basin): 1" or less, but more if we stay all snow
- Foothills (Walla Walla, Pendleton): 0.5" or less
- Dayton-Waitsburg: 1-3"
- Blues: 2-5" (Winter Weather Advisory - 10 AM to 4 AM Friday)
- Pullman-Spokane: 2-5" (Winter Weather Advisory - Noon to Noon Friday)
Increasing winds Friday afternoon/evening ahead of the next winter s with gusty southerly winds (25-35 mph) developing ahead of the next winter weather system. Accumulating snow and a wintry mix will likely begin late Friday evening/night before transitioning to all snow overnight and ending Saturday afternoon as a rain/snow mix or cold rain. Note: The models are again struggling with the warm overrunning versus mixing out the cold air at the surface. This will impact snow totals significantly.
Winter Storm #2 - Potential Snow Accumulation... Friday Night-Saturday Morning
- Cascades: 5-12"
- East Slopes: 3-6:
- Yakima/Kittitas Valleys: 2-5"
- Tri-Cities-Walla Wall/Pendleton: 1-2"
- Blues: 4-8"
A few scattered flurries Sunday and Monday with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens and 20s. Models are keeping us dry and cold next Tuesday-Wednesday with modified arctic air dropping south out of Canada. Highs in the 20s and lows 10-15.
