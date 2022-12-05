Happy Snowy Monday!
The snow band continues to shrink in size, but a narrow band (15 miles wide) is stubbornly hanging on from Benton City to Dayton. This band should finally dissipate after 10 AM. Any additional accumulation in the narrow band should be less then ¼ inch. Locally dense freezing fog will also add an extra layer of "fun" on the snow-covered roads this morning. Give yourself plenty of extra time for the morning commute. Morning temperatures in the mid-upper 20s and holding steady through midday with afternoon highs in the low 30s.
We will likely see some clearing this afternoon and this will set the stage for areas of low clouds and freezing fog to develop overnight. Dry Tuesday with the exception of afternoon snow showers in the mountains, highs in the mid 30s and lows in the teens-20s. Freezing fog will return Tuesday night-Wednesday morning with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s. Models bring in another weather system Thursday with a chance for light snow or a mix starting midday/early afternoon. Any accumulation should be light, generally 1/2" or less. An active weather pattern will keep frontal systems arriving about every 24-36 hours.
Gusty winds develop Friday ahead of our next winter weather system. Accumulating snow or a wintry mix will likely begin overnight Friday-Saturday morning. It is too early to set any accumulation into stone, but models are suggesting the potential for 1-3". Sunday looks dry with highs in the mid 30s and lows in the teens-20s. The wintry fun continues next Monday with another chance for snow by the afternoon/evening. This may be an interesting Winter.
