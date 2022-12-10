Winter Weather Advisory for NEOR in the Blues Sunday with 4-14" falling by Monday morning.
Snow will continue to fall in NEOR until 4 a.m. roughly making morning commutes in the mountains and the foothills very difficult.
Slick roads tonight with patchy freezing fog and a slight chance of a rain/snow mix as this system moves through the region with lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Tomorrow will have a slight chance of morning snow showers and some rain after that with highs in the mid 30s.
We will see continuous patchy freezing fog overnight into the mornings all next week with the fog hanging around as part of an inversion from Tuesday-Sunday.
We will get frigid and foggy as the week progresses.
Monday could have some possible AM snow/rain mainly ending before 10 a.m. with mostly cloudy skies to follow.
We could see a slight chance of sun in the afternoon on Monday in Yakima just before it sets and the clouds and patchy freezing fog creeps in.
The fog will stay and give us an inversion layer that will lead to icy roads, and frigid temperatures from Tuesday through the weekend.
Temps will stay in the mid to upper 30s on Monday and then drop to just below freezing on Tuesday and continue to decline to the low 20s/upper teens by next weekend.
May see some sun during the beginning of the inversion layer on Tues. & Weds. but clouds will move in the higher levels and block it out leaving us with low visibility in a gray and cold winter wonderland.
