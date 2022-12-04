UPDATE: The Winter Weather Advisory is now a Winter Storm Warning for the Columbia Basin, foothills of the Blues and the Columbia River Gorge until 4 a.m. Monday.
We could see an ADDITIONAL 1-3" inches some places seeing totals by midday Monday around 4-6".
Very slippery and dangerous road conditions with possible highway closures in Oregon and Washington.
Slow down and drive safe, do not leave the house if you don't have to.
Light snowfall will continue through this evening into Monday morning wrapping up in the Blues by Monday's sunrise.
Very dangerous road conditions for everyone across the region with several crashes closing many roads and highways.
Total snowfall will amount to 1-3" across the basin and the Blues with 2-6" falling in Hermiston, Arlington, Goldendale, Bickleton and other areas along the Columbia River Gorge and US 97.
Some school districts in Oregon have already delayed school for Monday morning, but I'm sure more school districts will join in on that decision given road conditions first thing in the morning combined with the continued snowfall.
Lows tonight will be in the low 20s/upper teens and tomorrow's highs will be in the low 30s/upper 20s.
Mostly cloudy skies with AM snow likely on Monday making morning commutes to work and school difficult and longer than expected.
Monday night we will see some slight clearing with mostly sunny skies on Tuesday and temps warming to the upper 30s.
Wednesday will welcome back some clouds and slightly cooler temps just above the freezing mark during the day.
Thursday we could see some more rain/snow in the forecast with showers moving into the region later that night.
The chances for precipitation at the end of the week through next weekend are slim but not impossible. Amounts look to be less than the current system, near a hundredth to a tenth of an inch total.
Clouds and some possible moisture falling will remain Thurs.-Sun. with temps riding around the mid to low 30s.
Slick roads will definitely be a recurring theme and problem by the end of this week and for the next few months.
Winds shift westerly on Monday bringing slightly warmer and drier conditions for SEWA and NEOR.
