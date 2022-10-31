Cloudy, stray showers and windy (gusts 20-30 mph) today with an increasing chance for rain by afternoon/evening. Morning temperatures in the 50s, near 60 by noon and afternoon highs in the low 60s.
A weak atmospheric river and cold front are pushing into the Pacific Northwest this morning. Most of the rain is currently falling in the mountains and areas west of the Cascades. Rain shadowing is keeping us mainly dry in eastern WA/OR this morning and early afternoon. Our rain chances increase this afternoon and evening as an upper-level disturbance interacts with the surface front. Trick or treat will likely be windy and wet with evening temperatures falling into the 50s-upper 40s. Leftover morning showers are possible from the Tri-Cities and east. Lowlands will dry out by midday while snow will fall in the mountains. Highs drop to near 50 Tuesday with overnight lows in the 20s-30s.
Snow levels falling overnight to 3,000 ft by early Tuesday morning with accumulating snow in the Blues through Wednesday morning (see advisory). Cascades passes will likely see 1-3" of snow as most of the moisture will be focused over the Blues.
Winter Weather Advisory... 5 AM Tuesday-5 AM Wednesday
- Above 3,000 ft
- Northern Blues: 6-10"
- Southern Blues: 4-8"
- Check Pass Reports
Mainly dry and breezy Wednesday with highs near 50 and overnight/morning lows dropping into the low-mid 20s by sunrise Thursday. This will be a hard freeze and the coldest temperatures this season. Gusty winds and warmer temperatures ahead of the next front that will bring us another round of rain by Friday evening. Highs in the upper 50s-near 60s and lows in the mid 30s-40s. Snow levels will be climbing again, so look for a rain/snow mix in the mountain passes with little to no snow accumulation. Showers end Saturday morning with breezy winds and cooler temperatures. Highs in the low-mid 50s and lows in the 20s-30s. Scattered rain showers in the lowlands and snow for the passes on Sunday with the next cold front. Highs in the 40s-near 50 and lows in the 20s-low 30s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.