Winter Weather Advisory - WA/OR Cascades & Blues 11AM Thursday - 5AM Saturday
Snow levels rising about 2,500 ft and we could see some accumulation in the upper elevations. Total snow accumulation for the Blues is between 6-12". However, the main concern is the gusty winds. The gusty winds can make driving conditions difficult.
Next couple of days:
Overnight lows staying in the low 40s for most of the area. We'll start to see some scatter shower late Wednesday night into Thursday early morning. The scattered showers will stick around into Friday. We'll some mountain snow over the next couple of days.
Breezy and gusty winds will stick around into Friday evening. Scattered showers will stay until Saturday. With the advisory and warning in place until early Saturday morning.
Over the weekend, we can expect skies to level out and clouds to stick around. Mountain snow however, not going anywhere. Snow levels will begin drop from 2,500 ft to 1,100 ft on Monday.
Next Week:
Tri-Cities:
THURSDAY: Scattered showers, breezy - 59/36
FRIDAY: Scattered showers, Mtn. snow, PM Clouds - 56/30
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers - 55/31
SUNDAY: Cloudy, Mtn. snow - 56/30
MONDAY: Cloudy, Mtn. snow, levels dropping to 1,100 ft. - 60/34
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of showers - 58/33
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, winds - 61/36
Yakima:
THURSDAY: AM Showers, breezy and Mtn. snow - 56/32
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered showers, Mtn. snow - 50/28
SATURDAY: Morning Mix, PM showers - 52/27
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies - 54/30
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers, Mtn. snow - 56/32
TUESDAY: Morning Mtn. snow, breezy - 54/31
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy - 58/33
