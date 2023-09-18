Monday Evening temps in the 60s dropping into the 50s overnight. A cold front sitting over the PNW this morning brought the gusty winds, turning into breezy overnight. No more Wind Advisory or Red Flag Warning for this evening. Tomorrow, we see more of a westerly flow with most of the breezy conditions along the eastern slopes of the Cascades. A shortwave and closed upper-level low off the coast move in by tomorrow night with increased cloud coverage and slight chance of showers Wednesday morning. Any increased moisture surrounding the low could cause heavy rainfall, expected to be about a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will continue to drop as we OFFICIALLY head into Fall.
Headed into the weekend, another upper-level low makes way by Thursday night with a chance of showers followed by most of the showers expected around the Washington Cascade crests. Sunday, a warm front starts to head in with below normal temperatures. We'll stay relatively dry throughout the weekend with daytime highs in the 70s and 60s for the upper elevations.
Tri-Cities
Tuesday: Breezy and clouds - 76/52
Wednesday: Clouds, chances of showers - 72/50
Thursday: Am chance, pm clouds - 70/48
Friday: Partly cloudy - 74/48
Saturday: Partly Cloudy - 75/50
Sunday: Increasing clouds - 76/52
Yakima
Tuesday: Breezy and partly cloudy - 74/51
Wednesday: Clouds and chance of stay - 66/48
Thursday: Mostly cloudy - 68/47
Friday: Mostly sunny, pm clouds - 74/48
Saturday: Am chance, pm clouds - 73/47
Sunday: clouds - 72/50
