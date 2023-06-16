Skies looking a little hazy tonight but some clouds will start to move in as well. Current Air Quality looking better than the last couple days. We have a chance of stray mountain showers throughout the weekend. A closed low off the coast makes its way in by Sunday.
Also, a slight chance of stray showers, there's also a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the Wallowa Mountains. Main concern tomorrow will be the winds in the Cascades and relatively low humidity. Those two calls for high fire dangers. NWS hasn't seen the need for fire warnings. Wind speeds for the basin can be anywhere between 25-35 MPH, 30-35 for the Kittitas Valley.
Monday, lingering mountain showers into Tuesday. Tuesday evening, clouds sticking around with the cooler temps in the low 70s, upper 60s for Yakima. Mountain showers stay until Wednesday for the East slopes of the Cascades.
The rest of the week looks pretty good and temperatures go into the 80s with a slight chance of showers again on Friday.
Tri-Cities
Saturday: HIGH FIRE DANGER, Mostly cloudy, Mtn showers - 84/52
Father's Day: Chance of stray showers, Partly cloudy - 74/48
Juneteenth: Chance of mtn showers, Partly cloudy - 70/50
Tuesday: Chance AM showers, PM Clouds - 72/48
Wednesday: Partly Sunny - 78/49
Thursday: Mostly Sunny - 84/56
Friday: Mostly Sunny, chance of mtn showers - 87/54
Yakima
Saturday: HIGH FIRE DANGER, gusty Kittitas Valley - 80/48
Father's Day: Mostly cloudy, chance of mtn showers - 67/45
Juneteenth: Partly cloudy, stray mountain showers - 65/43
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, stray showers - 67/47
Wednesday: Partly sunny - 74/49
Thursday: Partly sunny - 80/52
Friday: Partly sunny, chance of mtn showers - 84/53
