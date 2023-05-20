Saturday May 20:
Hot & hazy as we see more records broken for daytime highs across the inland northwest. Near triple digits for the first time in the Tri-Cities. Included is the increased risk for severe thunderstorms for south central Washington and north central Oregon. Thunderstorms should be around the same intensity as Friday’s with a chance for a few to reach as far north as Othello and as far east as Dayton. Overnight lows in the mid to low 60s. Flash flooding is possible in Yakima County with strong thunderstorms developing this evening in the Washington Cascades.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 85-88/58-61.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 97-100/63-66.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/61-64
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 89-92/61-64
East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/60-63
Cascades and mountain passes: 72-75/50-53
Sunday May 21:
Temps will begin to slightly cool but we could still see some highs in the low 90s. Possible afternoon thunderstorms and evening showers as we wrap up the weekend. With gusty conditions in the 25-35 mph range we could see the smoky conditions move out of the region, back to the north and blues skies come back to the forecast for the week ahead. Air quality will also improve.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 77-80/45-48
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 85-88/48-51
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 85-88/47-51
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 83-86/46-49
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 76-80/42-45
East slopes of the Cascades: 75-78/41-44
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 81-84/48-51
Cascades and mountain passes: 61-65/40-43
Monday May 22:
Beginning of a cool down for much of the region as daytime highs drop back into upper 70s and low 80s. Still slightly above average temps, but to a more tolerable 5-10° above the norm. Gusty conditions as wind speeds hang around the 25-35 mph mark.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-73/48-51
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 82-85/53-56
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 78-81/49-52
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 77-80/52-55
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 75-78/49-52
East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/46-49
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/50-53
Cascades and mountain passes: 58-61/44-47
Tuesday May 23:
We see a significant drop as we resume the decline back to normal temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Gusty conditions with clouds hanging out for everyone across the region.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 67-70/43-45
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 78-81/49-52
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 75-78/53-56
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 70-73/47-50
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 70-73/49-52
East slopes of the Cascades: 70-73/46-49
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/50-53
Cascades and mountain passes: 58-61/44-47
Wednesday May 24:
Temps are hanging in the mid to upper 70s as we approach next week. Feeling cool!
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-73/48-51
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 78-81/49-52
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 78-81/55-58
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 77-80/52-55
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 75-78/49-52
East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/46-49
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/50-53
Cascades and mountain passes: 58-61/44-47
Thursday May 25:
Temps are hanging in the mid 80s as we continue to warm up throughout the week. Mild conditions but could see a stray shower or two around the region in the afternoon.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 76-79/50-54
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 81-84/53-56
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/55-58
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/52-55
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 78-81/53-56
East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/47-50
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/50-53
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Friday May 26:
Temps are hanging in the mid to upper 80s just before the holiday weekend. Expect some mountain showers and thunderstorms to develop, but be short lived.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 76-79/50-54
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 81-84/53-56
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/55-58
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/52-55
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 78-81/53-56
East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/47-50
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/50-53
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Saturday May 27:
Mid to upper 80s for the start of the weekend. Hot and sunny
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-73/48-51
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 82-85/53-56
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 78-81/55-58
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 77-80/52-55
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 75-78/49-52
East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/46-49
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/50-53
Cascades and mountain passes: 58-61/44-47
Sunday May 28:
Temps are hanging in the upper 80s and low 90s. If you’re camping or going out on the water please remember to wear a life jacket and be very careful of potential fire dangers. Check for local burn bans before starting any campfires.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 77-80/45-48
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 85-88/48-51
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 85-88/47-51
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 83-86/46-49
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 76-80/42-45
East slopes of the Cascades: 75-78/41-44
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 81-84/48-51
Cascades and mountain passes: 61-65/40-43
Memorial Day:
Temps are hanging in the upper 80s and possibly the lower 90s and hanging around the seasonal averages for Memorial Day Weekend. Gonna be a hot one for the holiday, but remember to stay safe and be smart.
Temperatures for Memorial Day:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 77-80/45-48
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 85-88/48-51
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 85-88/47-51
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 83-86/46-49
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 76-80/42-45
East slopes of the Cascades: 75-78/41-44
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 81-84/48-51
Cascades and mountain passes: 61-65/40-43
Tuesday May 30:
Fairly nice conditions with temps in the low 90s and upper 80s. A slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms in the mountains and showers in the lower elevations.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 85-88/58-61.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/63-66.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/61-64
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 89-92/61-64
East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/60-63
Cascades and mountain passes: 72-75/50-53
