Mostly cloudy with a chance of stray showers and thunderstorms tonight. Breezy winds and gradual clearing overnight and chilly temperatures in the 20s and 30s.
Freeze Warning - Yakima/Kittitas Counties and NE Oregon Foothills... Thursday 2 to 9 AM
- Temperatures: mid 20s-low 30s
- Could damage or kill sensitive crops and plants
- Protect crops and plants
Thursday will start clear and chilly with increasing clouds and a chance of evening showers and cool daytime highs in the 50s and low 60s.
Friday and Saturday will be mostly cloudy with warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows finally above freezing in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.
Saturday night and Sunday more showers and thunderstorms possible. High pressure begins to build next week bringing sunshine and mild quiet weather.
Tri-Cities
Wednesday Night... Stray PM Shower/T-Storm... 34
Thursday... Partly Cloudy, PM Showers... 61/42
Friday... AM Showers, Partly Cloudy... 63/43
Saturday... Partly Cloudy, Stray AM Shower... 69/48
Sunday... Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers... 69/43
Monday... Partly Sunny, Breezy... 68/40
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 68/40
Yakima
Wednesday Night ... Stray PM Shower... 27
Thursday... Partly Cloudy, PM Showers... 57/35
Friday... AM Showers, Partly Cloudy... 60/38
Saturday... Partly Sunny, Stray AM Shower... 65/43
Sunday... Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers... 66/35
Monday... Partly Sunny, Breezy... 65/36
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 67/37
