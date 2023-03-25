Stray showers, breezy days and mtn. snow - Saturday AM Forecast

Breezy day ahead of us. As we start the weekend, partly cloudy skies and increasing clouds tonight. Stray showers expected tonight into Sunday early morning, eventually just snow showers in the upper elevations. Highs today will stay relatively cool in the mid and low 50s all around. Tonight, temperatures will begin to drop into the mid and low 30s, upper 20s for the upper elevations.
Winter Storm Warning - Untill 11 AM Saturday (Today)
- Not sure when it was previously set to expire, but it was extended due to heavier snow fall in Northeast Oregon.
-Can cause some slick/slippery roads and reduced visibility.
-Latest update from NNWS says snowfall has decreased but theirs a possibility for some graupel in NEOR.
Next Few Days:
Today into Monday, an upper low in the PNW starts moving East in Sunday. Meaning we can expect those possible stray showers in the lower elevations Sunday morning. Monday, clouds move out and we have some more breezy conditions preparing up for another weak low as it moves in off the coast. Stray showers can be expected Tuesday morning into mostly cloudy skies Tuesday evening. The rest of the week looks relatively nice in the low 60s and slightly breezy.
Tri-Cities:
Saturday: Clouds and breezy - 54/32
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, stray showers - 55/31
Monday: Partly cloudy, pm clouds - 58/33
Tuesday: AM stray showers, pm clouds - 59/34
Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy - 61/35
Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy - 62/36
Friday: Partly sunny - 62/36
Yakima:
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy with mtn. snow - 51/30
Sunday: Stray am showers, mostly cloudy - 52/28
Monday: Partly sunny, pm showers - 54/31
Tuesday: AM showers, mtn. snow - 55/31
Wednesday: Partly sunny - 59/31
Thursday: Partly sunny - 60/32
Friday: Partly sunny - 60/32
