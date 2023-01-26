Mostly cloudy with strong gusty winds in the foothills and Gorge 25-35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph, stray showers for the Columbia Basin. Overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. Mountain snow showers begin tonight in the Cascades and Blues a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Blues tonight – tomorrow evening.
An arctic front moves into the region beginning Saturday morning with more snow for the mountains and rain, snow or rain snow mix for the lower elevations. This arctic front will push our temperatures 12-25 degrees below normal with wind chills dropping to below zero in some areas...Bundle Up.
Air Stagnation Advisory... Until Friday 3 PM
- Poor Air Quality at Times
- No Outdoor Burning
- Limit time outdoors for sensitive groups (lung and heart conditions)
Wind Advisory... Foothills WA/OR (Walla Walla, Pendleton) and Columbia Gorge - 10 PM Tonight-10 AM Friday
- Wind: SW 25-35 MPH
- Gusts: 40-50 MPH
- Secure Loose Outdoor Items
Mountain Snow... Friday Morning-Saturday Night
- Cascade Passes: 4-10" (may need a Winter Weather Advisory)
- East Slopes (Cle Elum, Cliffdell): 1-4"
- Northern Blues (WA/OR): 5-12" (Winter Weather Advisory)
- Southern Blues: 2-5"
Lowland Snow... Saturday Morning
- Kittitas Valley: 1" or Less
- Yakima Valley, Columbia Basin: 1/2" or Less
- Foothills (Walla Walla, Pendleton): 1" or less
- Spokane, Pullman: Maybe 1-3"
Tri-Cities
Thursday Night... Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Stray Showers... 34
Friday... Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower, PM Breezy... 49/30
Saturday... Cloudy, Breezy, Rain/Snow Mix... 37/18
Sunday... Mostly Sunny, Colder, ... 28/12
Monday... Mostly Sunny, Cold... 26/13
Yakima
Thursday Night... Mostly Cloudy... 30
Friday... Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower, PM Breezy... 48/28
Saturday... Cloudy, Breezy, Rain/Snow Mix... 37/15
Sunday... Mostly Clear, Sunny, Cold.. 27/10
Monday... Partly Cloudy... 25/11
