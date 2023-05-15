Partly sunny with a slight chance for a stray morning shower, then hit or miss showers/t-storms this afternoon and evening. Morning temperatures in the 60s, mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.
A weak upper-level low will hang out over the Pacific Northwest through Tuesday night. This will keep a slight chance of a hit or miss t-storm or shower in the forecast. Any storm that does develop will be capable of moderate-heavy downpours, gusty winds, small hail and lightning. These storms will likely be slow movers because of light steering winds and that could result in localized .25-.5" of rain under any stronger cells. highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. As the low leaves the area there will be some lingering moisture in the Blues and with daytime heating that could trigger a few mountain showers/t-storms Wednesday and Thursday. One thing to note is a couple of models are trying to drift the mountain showers/t-storms into the Columbia Wednesday and Thursday night. The chance for nocturnal convection is around 10%, but we will keep an eye on it. Highs warming into the low-mid 90s by Thursday and even hotter by the end of the week.
High pressure will send temperatures into record territory Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid-upper 90s. We might even hit 100 in a couple of the hotspots! The hot temperatures will continue to melt snow in the mountains and may push the Naches River to near or slightly above minor flood stage by the middle of the week through Saturday. Models shift the ridge eastward on Sunday allowing some breezy winds and cooler air to spill over the Cascades, highs in the upper 80s-loow 90s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.