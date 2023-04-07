Friday Night scattered showers and breezy winds and a possible thunderstorm in the Blues and foothills and Columbia Basin until 8 PM. Overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and dry daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s and a great day for an Easter egg hunt.
Easter Sunday look for increasing clouds with a chance of showers in the early morning then clearing for most of the day with showers returning in the evening mainly in the lower Yakima Valley. Daytime highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s.
More rain and wind for Monday and cooler temperatures beginning Tuesday.
Special Note: Sunday’s snow levels climbing to 8,000-9,500 ft with 1-3" of rain possible in the Cascades and .5-1.5" in the Blues. This will lead to snow melt and rising water levels for rivers, streams and creeks flowing out of the mountains. At this time, we are not expecting any flooding, however some rivers and streams may reach the Action Stage. We will keep a close eye on river levels over the next several days.
Tri-Cities
Friday Night...Scattered Showers, Stray PM T-Storms, Breezy... 40
Saturday... Partly Sunny... 65/42
Sunday... Partly/Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower... 68/50
Monday... Scattered Showers, Windy... 68/45
Tuesday... Partly Cloudy, Windy... 60/35
Wednesday... Partly Sunny... 59/33
Thursday... Mostly Sunny... 61/35
Yakima
Friday Night... Stray Showers, Partly Cloudy, Breezy... 33
Saturday... Partly Sunny... 61/38
Sunday... Partly/Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower... 63/46
Monday... Scattered Showers, Breezy... 63/36
Tuesday... Partly Cloudy, Breezy... 57/30
Wednesday... Partly Sunny... 57/30
Thursday.... Mostly Sunny... 60/30
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.