Sunday night will be clear, calm and cold for the Tri-Cities area. A cold front is heading our way, and that will kick up some powerful winds on Monday night.
The Tri-Cities will see some cloud cover during the day on Monday, but it looks like any rain and snow is going to stay to the northeast of us. Our big concern will be wind speeds and wind chills. Sustained wind speeds could reach 25 MPH across the region on Monday night, and wind gusts could reach around 40 MPH.
Our overnight low on Monday will be in the mid-20s, and wind chills will be frigidly cold. Those will be in the single digits across much of the region. They will be below zero in the higher elevations, so hunters and backpackers will need to be extremely careful. Don't stay outside longer than necessary, and wear warm clothing, hats and gloves.
Wind chills will be a factor through Tuesday morning, but wind speeds should begin to die down as we go through Tuesday. It will still be a cold week! We'll see temperatures drop by about 10 degrees from Monday into Tuesday.
Temperatures will slowly climb as we go through Halloween week, but our overnight lows will still be in the low to mid 20s by Halloween. Bundle up if you're heading out trick-or-treating!