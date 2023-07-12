Mostly sunny and a little breezy this evening with temperatures in the 80s-low 90s. Clear and mild tonight, overnight lows in the 50s-60s. Sunny and a little warmer tomorrow, afternoon highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds will be breezy in the afternoon and evening with gusts 15-20 mph, locally 30 mph in the Kittitas Valleys.
High pressure begins building north tomorrow. This will bring heat from the Desert Southwest into Washington and Oregon. Highs climb into the mid-upper 90s by Friday and upper 90s-low 100s this weekend.
Weather Alert - Saturday and Sunday for temperatures at or above 100
- Columbia Basin, Foothills (Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, Pendleton, Hermiston): Saturday and Sunday: 100 to 104
- Yakima Valley: 100-101
The ridge axis shifts east on Monday as an upper-level low slides down the coast of British Columbia. This will result in breezy to gusty winds developing late Sunday into Monday with gusts 25-35 mph. This will increase our Fire Danger and a Red Flag Warning may be necessary. Highs Monday drop into the low-mid 90s and mid 80s-near 90 by Tuesday.
