Summer Heat and Breeze Coming; Weather for July 5th
The heat advisory is remaining today until 9pm. Highs at 100 in Tri-Cities and 99 in Yakima with lows in both Tri-Cities and Yakima at 61 degrees. 
 
A flat upper ridge coming northward into the southwestern region will be bringing those hotter temperatures today and tomorrow. These temperatures will be cooling down by Wednesday into Friday with weather in the 90s in both Yakima and Tri-Cities. 
 
Temperatures will be heating up by the weekend as we are back with the triple digits! While we are coming out of the historic heatwave it is still important to be aware of heat-related illnesses, drink plenty of water, and wear lots of sunscreen. 
 
Wind gusts coming Wednesday mixed with the hot and dry weather bring a fire threat so be sure to prepare a emergency bag just in case and don't start any fires Wednesday.

Tags