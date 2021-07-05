Summer Heat and Breeze Coming; Weather for July 5th

.A weather system will move across the region late Tuesday into
Wednesday. Scattered thunderstorms are expected followed by
increasing winds.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOLLOWED BY WIND
AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR611,
OR639, OR640, OR641, OR642, OR643, OR644, OR645, WA639, WA641,
WA643, WA645, WA675, AND WA681...
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for abundant lightning followed by wind and low
relative humidity, which is in effect from late Tuesday afternoon
through Wednesday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters
Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Southern Washington Cascades,
640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, 642 Southern
Blue and Strawberry Mountains, 643 Northern Blue Mountains of
Oregon, 643 Blue Mountains of Washington, 644 Central Blue
Mountains, 645 Wallowa District, 645 Asotin County, 675 Eastern
Washington Southern Columbia Basin and 681 Yakama Alpine
District.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop
over central Oregon late Tuesday afternoon and evening then move
across northern Oregon into southern Washington overnight and
Wednesday morning. These storms have the potential to be high
based with minimal rainfall. LAL of 2 to 3 expected.
* WINDS...West winds will increase on Wednesday to 15 to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 25 percent on Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The potential for lightning followed by gusty winds
will lead to increased fire danger.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&