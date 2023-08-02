Clear and mild overnight with lows in the 50s-60s. Head outside after 9:06 to check out the Supermoon! Mostly sunny and a little warmer tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s.
Monsoonal moisture from the Desert Southwest will push into Oregon Thursday. This may produce scattered thunderstorms over central OR and the Blues late Thursday afternoon/evening. By Friday the moisture will move north into southeast WA and the Columbia Basin. At the same time an area of low pressure will develop along the border of northeast OR and southeast WA. This will provide the region with enough instability for a 10-20% chance for a few stray showers/t-storms Friday and Saturday, highs in the low-mid 90s.
A weak disturbance will move quickly across the area Sunday night and early Monday morning with a slight chance for a stray shower. Partly to mostly sunny Monday afternoon through Tuesday with highs in the mid-upper 90s and lows in the 60s.
