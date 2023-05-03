Mostly to partly sunny and warmer today with a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm tonight. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 80s.
Feeling like July today as circulation around the stubborn CA low pumps very warm air into the region today. Tonight, a disturbance rotating around the northern part of the low will produce a few stray showers/t-storms between 10 PM-3 AM. The CA low will open up and begin moving north Thursday, bringing increase moisture and instability into the area by the afternoon. Showers and t-storms should develop in the southern Blues after 2 PM and move northwest into WA after 5-6 PM and continue until 3-5 AM Friday. Any thunderstorms that do develop could be locally strong with gusty winds, moderate-heavy rain, lightning and small hail.
Light rain redevelops Friday morning after 9 AM as the upper-level low stalls over OR. Temperatures will be much cooler with the rain and cloud cover, highs will struggle to climb into the low 60s. The winds will also increase Friday with gusts 30-35 mph. Yuck... What happened to our warm weather!?! A new low will drop south out of the Gulf Saturday night-Sunday morning, setting up off the coast of WA/OR. This low will hang out off the coast through Wednesday. The main impact will be showers west of the Cascades and in the mountain through the middle of the week. For us east of the Cascades we may see a stray shower or two Sunday night and Monday. The low moves inland late Wednesday with an increasing chance for showers nest Thursday. Temperatures will remain below average next week with highs in the mid 60s-near 70 and lows in the 30s-40s.
Hydrology concerns and potential flooding through the weekend. Rivers flowing out of the Cascades and Blues continue to run high and fast with many near bankfull. At this time the Naches is the only river in our viewing area that may experience flooding. The current River forecast for the Naches shows it reaching Minor Flood Stage Thursday morning around 11 AM at Naches and cresting about six inches above Minor Flood Stage late Friday morning, then dropping below flood stage Saturday afternoon. Minor flooding is only expected... Stay Tuned.
