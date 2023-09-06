Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm this evening with temperatures in the 70s-80s. Locally windy in the Kittitas Valley with gusts 25-30 mph until 2 AM. Clear and cool overnight, morning lows in the upper 40s-low mid 50s. Mostly sunny tomorrow morning and becoming partly sunny by late afternoon, highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. There is also a slight chance (20%) for a few stray showers or an isolated thunderstorm in the Blues and Cascades between 5 PM - Midnight. There is also a 10% chance that a stray shower could slide into the foothills, lower Columbia Basin and East Slopes.
A weak upper-level low is currently sitting off the coast of Oregon this evening. This low will move into southwest Washington by midday tomorrow and east of the Cascades by evening bringing a chance for a few scattered showers or t-storms in the mountains. The models have even hinted at a couple of stray showers finding their way into the lower elevations. High pressure begins building into the region Friday through Sunday with temperatures warming into the mid-upper 80s this weekend.
The next weather disturbance moves into British Columbia late Sunday into Monday. This system will likely increase mid to high-level clouds and produce windy conditions (gusts 30 MPH) in the Kittitas Valley, highs in the mid 80s. Mostly sunny weather returns next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low-mid 80s and lows in the 40s-50s.
