Partly sunny, breezy and a slight chance for a stray shower. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, mid 40s-near 50 by noon and afternoon highs near 50. We are in between systems tonight and with clearing skies temperatures will drop to the coldest they have been this fall.
Freeze Warning - Everyone... Thursday 3-9 AM
- Temps: 22-29
- Cover outdoor faucets
- Winterize boats and RVs
- Harvest any produce you may still have in your garden. If not, it will be frozen in the morning.
Thursday looks good with mostly sunny skies in the morning, then increasing afternoon/evening clouds as a strong storm system drops south from the Gulf of Alaska. This system will bring rain, wind and snow across eastern WA and OR. The rain should start after 9-10 PM Thursday night in the Yakima Valley, Columbia Basin and Foothills. There appears to be enough cold air at the surface for some accumulating snow in the Kittitas Valley, north central WA, Inland Northwest and Palouse Thursday overnight-early Friday morning.
Storm Timing (snow, rain): Thursday night - Friday AM
Kittitas Valley will see a rain/snow mix starting after 9-10 PM Thursday and may transition to wet snow overnight. With road temperatures above freezing any accumulation should be light and mainly on grassy areas. Best chance for accumulation will be above 1,000 ft. Spokane and the Palouse will likely see cold rain starting after 11 PM and transition to snow after Midnight-1 AM. Road temperatures should be in the mid-upper 30s at the onset of the snow and may limit some of the accumulation on roadways, but they will still be messy early Friday morning. The snow will transition back to rain after 6-7 AM as the warm air spills into eastern WA. Cascades - The snow should start falling after 4 pm with accumulating snow in all the passes. Snow levels start to rise overnight Thursday with snow transitioning to rain after 3-4 AM. Blues - Snow after 11 PM Thursday and transitioning to rain after 7 AM Friday. Yakima Valley, Columbia Basin, Foothills and northeast OR - Rain developing after 9-10 PM Thursday and decreasing after 2-6 AM Friday from West to East.
Snow Accumulation Forecast... Thursday Night-Friday AM
- Cascade Passes: 3-8"
- East Slopes: 1-3"
- Kittitas Valley: Less then 1/2"
- Spokane/Palouse: 2-4" (locally more in ID)
- Blues: 3-8"
Winds could be a big issue on Friday with gusts 30-45 mph. My concern on Friday is a low-level jet, with winds 60-80 mph, develops at about 5,000 ft AGL (above ground level). If we get any mixing, we could see stronger gusts at the surface. These gusts could down tree limbs and branches, leading to spotty power outages. A cold front will bring in another round of rain overnight on Friday. Snow levels will drop Saturday morning resulting in snow showers for all mountain passes.
The unsettled weather will continue over the weekend with gusty winds and scattered showers. Highs in the mid 40s-mid 50s and lows in the 20s-30s. Another weather system arrives Monday with cold rain showers and highs in the 40s. Models continue to suggest we could see some light snow Monday night-early Tuesday morning before it transitions back to cold rain showers. Highs Tuesday in the mid 30s-near 40.
