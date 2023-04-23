Sunday:
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Showers will develop early in the morning near the Cascades and remain isolated throughout the day. Showers will move progressively east throughout the afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms developing in the northern foothills of the Blues near Pendleton. Thunderstorms could begin around 2 p.m. and last until 8 p.m. when we begin to see temperatures mellow out. Daytime highs in the mid to low 60s. Showers tapering off in the evenings as mostly cloudy skies hang around through the night. Lows in the low 40s and upper 30s.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 57-59/30-33.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 57-62/38-41
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 69-72/43-47.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 60-63/41-44
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 60-63/37-40
East slopes of the Cascades: 43-48/28-32
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 56-59/43-45
Cascades and mountain passes: 44-47/30-33
Monday:
Mostly cloudy conditions with lingering showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to low 60s. Clouds will decrease in the evening and keep our overnight lows in the mid to low 40s. Breezy with gusts 15-25 mph.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 57-59/30-33.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 57-62/38-41
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 63-67/43-47.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 60-63/41-44
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 60-63/37-40
East slopes of the Cascades: 43-48/28-32
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 56-59/43-45
Cascades and mountain passes: 44-47/30-33
Tuesday:
Mostly sunny with average temperatures in the mid 60s.
Clouds will build in the evening and we could have a slight breeze. Overnight lows in the mid to low 40s.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 58-62/34-37.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 65-69/41-45
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 70-73/43-47.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 65-68/41-44
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 68-71/40-43
East slopes of the Cascades: 57-60/38-42
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 66-69/43-45
Cascades and mountain passes: 48-52/34-37
Wednesday:
Mostly sunny as a ridge of high pressure begins to develop in the region. Highs will break into the 70s only getting to the upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies with a few clouds passing through the region. Lows in the mid 40s.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 62-65/37-40.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 69-72/45-48
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 75-78/47-50.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 68-72/45-48
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 73-74/44-47
East slopes of the Cascades: 62-65/45-48
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 60-63/43-45
Cascades and mountain passes: 55-58/37-40
Thursday:
Mostly sunny thanks to a ridge of high pressure. Highs will break into the mid 70s. Mostly sunny skies with a few clouds passing through the region. Lows in the mid 40s. Get out and enjoy the warmth and sunshine, but drink lots of fluids and be careful near any sort of water as levels will be much higher and rivers will be much faster.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 60-64/38-41.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 70-73/44-47
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 74-77/44-47.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 73-75/43-45
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 68-71/40-43
East slopes of the Cascades: 61-64/42-45
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 64-67/43-45
Cascades and mountain passes: 51-54/38-42
Friday:
Mostly sunny thanks to a ridge of high pressure. Highs will break into the upper 70s and low 80s. Mostly sunny skies with a few clouds passing through the region. Lows in the mid 40s. Get out and enjoy the warmth and sunshine, but drink lots of fluids and be careful near any sort of water as levels will be much higher and rivers will be much faster.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 65-68/48-51.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 70-73/44-47
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 78-81/49-52.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 73-75/43-45
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 75-78/45-48
East slopes of the Cascades: 66-69/42-45
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 64-67/43-45
Cascades and mountain passes: 51-54/38-42
Saturday:
Plenty of sunshine to wrap up the week with temps climbing into the mid and low 80s. The ridge of high pressure will begin to break down and we will see some slight cooling at the end of the weekend. Get out and enjoy the warmth and sunshine, but drink lots of fluids and be careful near any sort of water as levels will be much higher and rivers will be much faster.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 65-68/48-51.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 70-73/44-47
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 78-81/49-52.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 73-75/43-45
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 75-78/45-48
East slopes of the Cascades: 66-69/42-45
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 64-67/43-45
Cascades and mountain passes: 51-54/38-42
