Sunday:
Partly sunny with plenty of wind. Winter Storm Warnings for the upper east slopes of the Washington Cascades until 5 p.m. Lots of snow expected along the passes with wind gusts 35-45 mph. Same story for the Blue Mountains in Oregon and Washington with less snow likely. Winter Storm Warning for the Northern Blue Mountains until 5 p.m. Wind gusts also in the 35-45 mph range. Mostly cloudy tonight with some breezy conditions continuing until midday Sunday. Could see some sunshine in the afternoon with calmer conditions ahead. Good chance of us seeing some showers in the lower elevations throughout Sunday afternoon. Showers will be light and isolated as they move from west to east through the Yakima Valley into the Columbia Basin.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 39-40/25-28.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 50-55/28-31
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 53-56/29-33.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 48-51/28-31
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 51-54/24-27
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-41/21-24
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 36-39/23-25
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Monday:
Chance of some morning flurries and light accumulation of snow in the Columbia Basin. A couple tenths of an inch, but north Franklin County could see slightly heavier snow. Confidence is not high there will be much to worry about other than some slick back roads. Cool temps for the region to start the work week. A few light showers could be caught lingering around the lower elevations as the mountains will catch a break from the heavy snowfall.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 39-40/25-28.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 50-55/28-31
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 53-56/29-33.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 48-51/28-31
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 51-54/24-27
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-41/21-24
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 36-39/23-25
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Tuesday:
Less and less clouds as the week progresses and allows more sunshine into our lives. Temps slightly warming to the mid and upper 50s, but staying relatively close to the same as the weekend. Overnight lows will climb quickly throughout the week heading into a nice weekend.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 39-40/25-28.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 50-55/28-31
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 53-56/29-33.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 48-51/28-31
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 51-54/24-27
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-41/21-24
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 36-39/23-25
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Wednesday:
Less and less clouds as the week progresses and allows more sunshine into our lives. Temps slightly increase to the upper 50s, even low 60s. Overnight lows will climb quickly throughout the week heading into a nice weekend.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 40-44/30-33.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 57-62/38-41
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 59-63/39-43.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 58-61/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 57-60/30-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 43-48/28-32
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 46-49/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Thursday:
Sunny skies to wrap up the week with temps slightly increasing to the upper 50s, even low 60s. Overnight lows will climb quickly throughout the week heading into a nice weekend.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 40-44/30-33.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 57-62/38-41
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 59-63/39-43.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 58-61/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 57-60/30-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 43-48/28-32
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 46-49/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Friday:
Sunny skies to wrap up the week with temps slightly increasing to the mid and low 60s. Overnight lows will climb quickly throughout the week heading into a nice weekend.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 43-47/32-35.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 57-62/38-41
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 62-65/39-43.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 62-65/37-40
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 58-62/35-38
East slopes of the Cascades: 48-52/33-35
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 46-49/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Saturday:
Sunny skies to wrap up the week with temps slightly increasing to the mid and low 60s. Overnight lows will climb quickly throughout the week heading into a nice weekend.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 43-47/32-35.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 57-62/38-41
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 62-65/39-43.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 62-65/37-40
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 58-62/35-38
East slopes of the Cascades: 48-52/33-35
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 46-49/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Sunday
Sunny skies continue thanks to a ridge of high pressure that moves in Friday night. Unstable conditions of warm air down low and cold air aloft mixing at night could lead to possible rain showers and the very slight chance of a random thunderstorm. Temps will warm to be slightly above normal.
Upper elevations of the Blues: 43-47/32-35.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 57-62/38-41
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 62-65/39-43.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 62-65/37-40
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 58-62/35-38
East slopes of the Cascades: 48-52/33-35
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 46-49/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.